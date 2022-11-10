Nora Fatehi to Collaborate With Nicki Minaj for FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem

Actress Nora Fatehi continues to impress fans with her exceptional dancing prowess. Now, adding another feather to her cap, Nora will soon be collaborating with international rap sensation Nicki Minaj for the FIFA World Cup 2022’s official football anthem. While details of the collaboration remain under wraps, ETimes reports that Nora Fatehi will lend her voice alongside the Super Bass singer. It was last month when it was reported that Nora will join the league of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as she has been roped in to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 which is set to take place on November 20.

Previously, Nora Farehi featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered online on YouTube on October 7. Produced by RedOne, the label, which has previously collaborated with Shakira for Waka Waka and La La La, the Qatar World Cup anthem, was named Light The Sky. Nora joined hands with Manal, Balqees, and Rahma Riad for the track.

During an interaction with India Today, Nora said, “Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup."

Nora Fatehi is expected to sing in Hindi during her performance at the marquee event.

Earlier in 2010, the music composer duo, Salim-Sulaiman collaborated with South African singers, Loyiso Bala and Eric Wainaina, for the anthem of the FIFA World Cup. The musical duo performed at the opening and closing ceremony of the World Event that year.

Meanwhile, Nora is seen as a judge alongside Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar in the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Besides this, her feature in the song Manike in Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God has also created a massive buzz.

