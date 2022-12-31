Nora Fatehi to Deepika Padukone, 5 Bollywood Actors Who Made It Big Globally in 2022

2022 turned out to be one of the most fruitful years for many Bollywood celebs, who went on to make global headlines for their contribution to arts and entertainment. While the Bollywood celebs have a massive fan following globally, 5 actors stood out in making India proud. Let’s have a look at the same.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made headlines globally by dancing at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail stadium in Doha. The actress shared the stage with Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal, who sang the world cup number with her originally. She also became the first Bollywood actor to perform at FIFA joining the league of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made India proud by creating history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the final match day, the actress unveiled the world cup trophy with FIFA legend and former Spanish Professional Footballer, Iker Casillas Fernandez. The actress also represented India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year as a jury member.

Alia Bhatt

After cementing her position as one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema, Alia Bhatt made Bollywood as well as the country proud by announcing her Hollywood debut. The actress who will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot shot for the action-thriller during her pregnancy. The film titled ‘Heart Of Stone’ will be releasing on Netflix in the coming year.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Last year, in the month of December, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the prestigious Miss Universe title. The 21-year-old from Punjab, represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 and brought the crown home 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. After returning back to India for a short period of time she moved to New York to work with the Miss Universe organization and also served as a judge for Miss Universe Vietnam 2022.

Dhanush

Dhanush won audience’s hearts with his on-screen energy and acting in The Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. The actor was seen sharing screen space with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton. The actor received immense love and appreciation for his role from fans and critics and also announced a sequel of the film.

