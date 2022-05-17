Nora Fatehi Turns Up Heat in Black Crop Top, See-through Pants, Take a Look at Her Latest Photoshoot

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has yet again grabbed all the limelight with her latest photoshoot. Slaying the sartorial trends with much ease, the internet sensation has added a whole new level of hotness to Instagram by dropping a set of breathtaking pictures of herself. Sending her fans into a frenzy, the actress slipped into a sheer crop top and see-through leggings for a smoking hot photoshoot. Her sizzling style and sexy ensemble have set the Internet on fire. Dropping the picture on her official Instagram account on Monday, Nora rightly called herself a “bomb."

While sharing the picture from the photoshoot, Nora in the captions wrote, “Next,” and completed it with a bomb icon. For her glam look, Nora donned a black super cropped top and paired it with see-through strappy leggings that also featured netted work. Nora’s whole look for the shoot was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The raunchy crop top featured a plunging neckline, cut-out strappy details in the front, sheer tulle layering on her goal-worthy waist, bodycon silhouette and corseted bodice.

Nora’s perfectly toned midriff was ideally flaunted by the short length of the ensemble. But the thing that became the highlight of her look was her black over-the-top hat, which she can be seen holding in the pictures while striking a pose for the camera.

A pair of black leather opera gloves and strappy high heels amped up her hotness to another level. Several celebrities couldn’t take their eyes off of her latest pictures. Choreographer Rajit Dev wrote, “Okkkkkk then bomb”. Actor Karan Singh Chhabra wrote, “This is fire”.

On the professional front, the actress is currently co-judging kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors along with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

