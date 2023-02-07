Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently celebrated her 31st birthday. The actress has now given a glimpse of her birthday celebrations in Dubai. The actress, along with her best friends, were out on a yacht. While having a good time on the yacht, Nora and her friends broke into an impromptu belly dance session. In the video, you can see the water and glimpses of Dubai in the backdrop.

Nora shared a video of her dancing on the yacht and it looks like she was completely living in the moment. The actress donned a floral printed top and skirt in shades of pink, yellow, blue and white. While she nailed her moves, her friends cheered for her. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior." Fans and well wishers loved her dance moves and took to the comments section to appreciate the same.

Earlier in the day, the actress dropped another video where she was seen enjoying her time by the beach. She donned a backless lime-coloured satin gown with a thigh-high slit. She complemented her attire with silver hoops and walked bare feet, while posing for the camera. Keeping her make up minimal, Nora kept her wavy locks lose. She was seen flaunting her curves in the video.

Nora enjoys a massive fan following. She often treats her fans with glimpses of her professional life, and personal life. Apart from being a dancing diva, she also has an impeccable fashion sense. She is also a youth icon.

Previously, the actress created a massive buzz by representing India and performing at the FIFA closing ceremony. The actress also shared a snippet of her performance online alongside an emotional note in which she hailed the opportunity as the ‘epic moment’ in her career. “And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. FIFA World Cup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! Unbelievable…For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot," she wrote.

Meanhile, on the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the movie 100% that also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham as her co-stars. Sajid Khan will be returning to direction with this Diwali 2023 release.

