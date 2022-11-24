Nora Fatehi's Monochrome Attire Will Make You Fall In Love With Her

Nora Fatehi is our go-to fashionista for some sizzling outfits and major red-carpet vibes. The actress never misses a single chance to raise the temperature and look her best. It seems like she is her competition, quite literally.

Recently, the actress posted some pictures that broke the internet as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a monochrome gown. The black and white off-shoulder gown had a long tail that gave the illusion of a bow from the chest. Going for some classy yet subtle thing, she did the sleek ponytail with minimal makeup. For jewellery, she just added statement diamond studs that enhanced the entire fit.

Well, this is not the first time she has shown us some jaw-dropping pictures. Earlier, She made a sophisticated fashion statement in a stunning sequined saree, which is ideal for the festive and wedding seasons.

Nora Fatehi graced us with photos from her recent photoshoot last week as she chose a stunning white sequin saree as her muse for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. It was heavily embellished with ivory-white zari work and looked stunning on Nora. She wore her saree with an ivory slip blouse with a plunging neckline.

Her sequined saree with floral embroidery in ivory-white Resham threads. While posing for the cameras, the actress looked stunning. While posting the picture her caption read, “She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered."

Nora Fatehi accessorized her outfit with a sleek diamond neck choker paired with ear studs, making it even more dazzling. Her hair was parted on the side and kept open in a straight lock.

Nora Fatehi and other celebrities will perform at the FIFA 2022 Fan Fest on November 29, and the actress-dancer is preparing hard for her performance. Nora was photographed in Mumbai today for her dance rehearsals, and the photos and videos are now making the rounds on the internet. The dancer was seen wearing a printed co-ord set with a denim jacket. Nora wore her hair in a braid and showed off her fringe.

