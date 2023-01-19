Nora Fatehi's Response After Fan Trips and Falls While Clicking Her Photo Leaves Netizens Amused

Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to prominence due to her excellent career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on Youtube and has provided her with additional opportunities to showcase her ability. Nora has appeared in a number of Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. The dancing diva who also served as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, often leaves everyone stunned with her stylish avatars. On Thursday, the Manike Mage Hithe dancer was spotted by the paps interacting with an emotional fan who happened to fall on the ground in front of her.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on their public Instagram handle, one could see the fan dressed in a simple shirt and black trousers capturing Nora Fatehi on his phone just when he stumbles and falls on the ground. Nora who is sporting a crisp white top and pastel pink joggers promptly responds by saying “Sambhal Ke Giro" by putting her hands on the fan’s shoulder. The model and actress who seems to be on a phone call then sits in the car and waves back at the paps. Needless to say, the clipa managed to tickle the fancy of the netizens as they seemed amused by Nora Fatehi’s reaction.

One of the fans commented, “Did she say ‘Sambhal Ke Giro?(with laughing and crying emojis)" Another one wrote, “She’s so sweet(with red heart emoji)". Someone said, “My God! She said ‘Sambhal Ke Giro!'" Another netizen commented, “Bhai sambhal ke gir par gir Jaa!" A fan stated, “Nora ko dekh ke sab fisal jaate hai toh ye kon si badi baat hai?(laughing and crying emojis)". Someone else wrote, “Uska girna safal hua aaj!" Another fan stated, “Nora ka chakkar Babu Bhaiya(laughing and crying emoji)".

Nora Fatehi has been in the news lately owing to her statement to the court in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora had recently visited Delhi’s Patiala House Court to record her statement as a witness in the case. In her statement, she claimed that Sukesh wanted her to be his girlfriend and in exchange for it, he would take care of her and her family financially. Apart from Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez was also linked to Sukesh.

