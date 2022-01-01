Not a Conman; Was in Relationship With Jacqueline Fernandez, Claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines ever since her name cropped up during the questioning of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case. Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the investigating agency.

Now, Sukesh’s advocate Anant Malik has released a press statement in which he has said that it is wrong to say that he is a “conman" or “thug" as he has not been convicted yet. In the statement, he also claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and his personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case.

This comes days after the ED turned down Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in connection with the case. Jacqueline had put in a request before the federal agency to cancel the LoC issued against her so that she could travel abroad. However, with the ED rejecting her plea, Jacqueline Fernandez cannot leave the country. Earlier, Jacqueline couldn’t perform on Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour in Riyadh as she was not allowed to travel abroad because of the ongoing case.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Jacqueline on December 5. The actress was stopped at Mumbai airport by immigration officials owing to the look out notice. She was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport leaving for Muscat for a show and was brought to Delhi for questioning.

The ED filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail. The actress of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in multiple sessions in connection with the case.

In its charge sheet, the ED also stated that Jacqueline and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the conman. Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly got in touch with Jacqueline through her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, the ED said in a charge sheet filed under the anti-money laundering law.

