'Not a Wise Decision': Insta User on Nidhi Jha Marrying Yash Kumarr; Actor Ignores

Alongside the pictures, Nidhi thanked her friends and brothers for making pre-wedding festivities memorable.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 28, 2022, 13:58 IST

Bhojpuri actors Yash Kumarr and Nidhi Jha got engaged on February 11. They will be tying the nuptial knot on May 2 this year. Both actors are being congratulated by their fans but some appeared quite irked with the developments.

Nidhi shared some adorable snaps from her bachelor party on Instagram. She can be seen with her friends and brothers in one of these pictures. While many of Nidhi’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section congratulating her, a user put forward his scathing criticism.

This user wrote that Nidhi was not taking a wise decision to marry someone’s husband. The user further wrote that she would be left by Yash the same way he left Anjana Singh. Nidhi chose to ignore this comment. For those who don’t know, Yash was earlier married to Bhojpuri actor Anjana. Yash and Anjana have a daughter Aditi Mishra.

Nidhi enjoyed her bachelor party to the fullest and shared pictures on Instagram. Alongside the pictures, Nidhi thanked her friends and brothers for making pre-wedding festivities memorable. Nidhi felt overwhelmed with emotions as she announced her marriage.

Both Yash and Nidhi looked every bit stunning in this lovely post. They have informed me about their marriage date in this post.

Their adorable on-screen chemistry has been loved by the audience in several films like Thoda Gussa Thoda Pyaar, Beti No. 1 and others. Thoda Gussa Thoda Pyaar recently premiered on the Zee Biskope channel on April 25 at 6:00 p.m. Nidhi shared a glimpse of the film on Instagram.

Some time ago, they started working on the film Inspector Dhakad Singh, directed by Sanjay Shrivastav. Yash had shared pictures from Inspector Dhakad Singh’s shooting on Instagram.

first published: April 28, 2022, 13:58 IST