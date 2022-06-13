Not Actress. Here’s What Disha Patani Wanted To Become

Disha Patani, who made her acting debut with the M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, has beautifully carved her niche in Bollywood. Recently, in an interview with Bazaar India, Disha revealed that she wanted to be an Air Force Pilot and not an actress.

She said, “Funnily, it was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During her college days in Lucknow, one of my friends said about the modelling contest that took all winners to Mumbai and then applied in 2013 ended up winning the contest and was spotted by an agency. Since then, I wasn’t able to fulfil minimum attendance requirement by the college. I still decided to continue ramp-walking. It allows me to be independent enough to earn by myself and not rely on my family."

In her college days, Disha Patani was shy and didn’t have many friends.

Disha has recently completed the shooting for her upcoming action film Yodha along with Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will be theatrically released on November 11. Disha Patani has been a part of films like Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019), Malang (2020).

