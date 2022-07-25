Not Aditya Roy Kapur but Ali Fazal Was Approached for Night Manager Remake After Hrithik Roshan’s Exit?

The Night Manager, one of the most talked about Hindi remakes initially, was reported to have Hrithik Roshan essay the lead. The original, starring Tom Hiddleston, is an extremely popular British spy thriller series which has had its official Hindi remake in the works for the last couple of years. First, it was delayed owing to the pandemic and later, the remake was stalled further with reports of Hrithik Roshan no longer being part of it.

While the recent news reports have confirmed the Hindi remake with Aditya Roy Kapur, it has now come to light that originally it was actor Ali Fazal who was all set to take on this part. However, due to his shoot commitments for his Hollywood film with Gerard Butler and season 3 of Mirzapur that Ali had to decline the project.

A source disclosed, “Ali was approached soon after Hrithik couldn’t do the project. The team was figuring out the perfect schedule to ensure the project starts on time, however it was getting stuck between dates. Ali was already committed to do Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and then also season 3 of Mirzapur and hence owing to these issues, he eventually had to let go of The Night Manager remake."

Interestingly Ali will be seen playing an intelligence officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next and will also be seen in a high octane Hollywood action drama, Kandahar. The actor has already been shooting the third instalment of Fukrey, besides stepping into the shoes of Guddu Bhaiyya once again for the third season of Mirzapur.

