'Not Easy to Keep TV Audience Hooked': Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Writer Mugdha Godbole

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is one of the most popular series on the Marathi small screen and is always in the spotlight due to the constant twists and turns in its track. The theme of the series is somewhat different that sets it apart from other series.

The series that revolves around Arundhati’s life has received critical acclaim and a lot of people have been able to relate to the protagonist. However, nothing under the sun is safe from trolling nowadays. Hence, the series also receives its share of online trolling from netizens. The dialogue writer of the series Mugdha Godbole has now talked about a range of things, including appreciation and criticism that she has received. She said she has had to deal with trolls asking if she got drunk before writing.

In an interview, Mugdha Godbole said that when she was approached for the show, there was confusion about what to write. The series was based on a woman in her forties, so she knew she had to cut down on the fun and comedy in the series. The series is also based on a Bengali series called Sreemoyee and so she said she watched some episodes of the original before coming up with her ideas.

She also said that her writing was appreciated a lot, especially by women and that many industry veterans wrote to her, congratulating her for her writing. She said that positive feedback from artists like Sumitra Bhave and Sanjay Mone held a special place in her heart.

Talking about the criticism and trolling, Mugdha says that writing a series is not easy. The task of keeping the audience hooked for half an hour every day is a difficult task, she said.

