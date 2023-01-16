'... Not Fair': Viral Kohli On How His Poor Form Affected Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been going strong since the couple got married on December 11, 2017. Virat Kohli, who recently scored 113 runs off 87 deliveries in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, once had to face immense criticism for his poor run of form. His personal life was dragged into the public eye with detractors blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat’s poor form. However, the former India captain has always defended his wife against trolls, standing beside her like a pillar of strength.

After Kohli’s century in the first ODI, Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav was seen interviewing the 34-year-old. A short video snippet of the interview was dropped on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 11. “Of mutual admiration dealing with expectations & starting the year with a glorious. A conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as Surya Kumar chats with the centurion Virat Kohli," read the tweet.

Among the many things, Virat talked about, the right-handed batter spoke about his poor performance for the past two years and how it affected Anushka and his close ones. Virat revealed, “Sometimes when your cricketing form is good, things glow well. But when there is a sudden dip, in my case, frustration started creeping inside me. Because I wanted to play how my fans expected me to play, how I should play. But cricket was not allowing me the same. It was a different time altogether."

“I realized that I can’t be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I’m vulnerable, when I’m not playing well, when I’m the worst player around, I have to accept it. I can’t be in denial. I was getting very cranky, and very snappy in my space. It wasn’t good at all. I wasn’t feeling that it is fair to anyone around me," he shared

Virat further added, “Anushka, my close ones, anyone, it’s not fair on the people that support you that are with you all the time to keep seeing you in that space so I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective."

Virat Kohli’s impressive performance against Sri Lanka came just a day before her daughter Vamika’s 2nd birthday, making the victory even more special. After struggling to keep his form for two long years until bouncing back in 2023, the former Indian captain narrated his story to Surya in a nutshell.

Virat Kohli will next take the field in the 1st ODI with New Zealand on January 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s upcoming project includes Prosit Roy’s Chakda Xpress - a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film also stars Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen, produced under the banners of Anushka Sharma’s own production house - Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda Xpress is slated to premiere on OTT giant Netflix.

