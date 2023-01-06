Not Just Besharam Rang, These Bollywood Songs Also Sparked Controversy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has been the centre of attention for all the right reasons and a few wrong ones. Although many have lauded the sizzling on-screen chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone, a particular section of people have heavily lambasted the actress for donning a saffron swimsuit in the Besharam Rang song. Now, there have been reports that certain close-up shots, featuring Deepika’s partial nudity have been removed from Besharam Rang. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also asked the film team to implement significant changes in the dialogues as well.

However, this is not the first time that Bollywood songs were riddled with disputes. Here is a list of five famous Bollywood songs that faced legal troubles and boycott threats that stirred the cine industry.

Ghoomar - Padmaavat

The queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone is not new to controversy. Before Besharam Rang, the actress had to face backlash from the Rajput community in Rajashthan for Padmaavat’s Ghoomar song. Many alleged that the doe-eyed beauty was dressed in indecent clothes that failed to portray the real picture of Rajput women in the past. As a result, some cosmetic changes were made in the film, concealing Deepika’s exposed midriff region.

Radha - Student of the Year

We must have grooved our hearts out to the Radha song from the film Student of the Year. However, the song attracted disdain for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. A certain section of people had a problem with the mythological figure Radha being called “sexy" in the song. A criminal case was filed against Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and others.

Munni Badnaam Hui - Dabangg

Malaika Arora Khan was a sheer treat to the eyes in the Munni Badnaam Hui song, However, the track was called out for having sexist lyrics and indecent moves and visuals. Because it had the words ‘zandu baam’, the Emami company lodged a complaint against Arbaaz Khan Productions for using the name of their product without the company’s permission.

Aaja Nachle

Madhuri Dixit had us gushing over her graceful moves in the Aaja Nachle song. However, not everyone was impressed by the lyrics. They claimed that it denoted casteist words and was banned in Uttar Pradesh. Later, Yash Raj Films released an official statement where they penned a public apology for hurting anyone’s sentiments.

Panghat

The Mathura saints of Uttar Pradesh, have demanded that the Panghat song should be banned because it offends religious sensibilities by displaying ‘obscene gestures.’ Mahesh Pathak of the Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha has expressed that the song has affected public perception of Lord Krishna’s Brajbhoomi. The song’s original title was Madhuban, but it was later changed to Panghat.

