Not Just In India, Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Is Ruling Hearts In New Zealand Too

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been ruling the box office ever since its release. It has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year so far.

According to reports, the actor is ruling hearts in New Zealand too. He is competing with other global superstars like Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Hugh Bonneville. Karthik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is ranked fourth in the top 5 big films at New Zealand’s weekend box office.

An American media company ComScore has released the list. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is number one on the list. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange followed the second number. Downton Abbey at number three, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 at number four, and Operation Mincemeat at number five.

Advertisement

As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to perform well on weekdays. This has become the second-highest grossing film after The Kashmir Files. It has already crossed Rs 133 crore till now and is inching close to Rs 150 crore mark.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had joined the 100-crore club. After Alia, Karthik has rocked the Bollywood box office. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 entered the 100-crore club on the 9th day at the Indian box office and is performing well globally. The film has beaten two big Hollywood films at the box office in New Zealand.

Even after its release, he is busy promoting the film in cities like Pune, Kolkata, Varanasi, etc. Recently, he interacted with the fans at Gaiety Galaxy, Mumbai, and was seen celebrating with the audience. Karthik gives more importance to the fans, he says, adding that his fans have made him a superstar.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan expressed happiness over the performance of the film and said, “During times like these, collecting 100 crores within the first 9 days of release alone is the happiest feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but could not have imagined it like this."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.