Not Just Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar Also Presented Car To Director

Following the grand success of Vikram at the box office, Kamal Haasan gifted a luxury car to the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Haasan, also the producer of Vikram, gave brand-new bikes to each of the 13 assistant directors of the film.

The trend of celebrating a film’s success with luxury gifts is not new to Tamil cinema and was started by actor Ajith over two decades ago.

Back in 1999, Ajith had gifted a Hyundai Santro to director SJ Surya on the success of Vaalee. In an old interview, SJ Surya, speaking about Ajith’s interest in cars and bikes, said that the actor chooses a car or bike as a gift to express his love for someone.

“When I narrated Ajith the story of Vaalee, he gifted me a bike and when I screened him the first copy of the film, he presented me a car," said the director in the interview.

Further Surya, explaining Ajith’s fondness for bikes and cars, said, “In his subconscious mind, Ajith always thinks of cars and bikes which is clear through the gifts he has presented me."

Vaalee, starring Ajith in a double role with Simran and Jyothika playing the leads, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Ajith’s acting career. It also has Vivek, Sujitha, and Pandu in supporting roles.

On the other hand, actor Suriya is also known to present the directors of his successful films with cars. The actor had gifted brand-new cars to director Hari following the success of Si3 and to Pandiraj after the success of Passanga 2.

