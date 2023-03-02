Kriti Sanon is on a complete roll currently. The actress is all set to headline a star-studded grand opening ceremony of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament this Saturday, March 3. Kriti will be performing a special act on her previous hit numbers at the ceremony and will set the stage on fire.

If reports are to be believed, the Shehzada actress will be grooving to the peppy songs including ‘Thumkeshwari’ and ‘Param Sundari’ to entertain the audience with her electrifying performance.

This comes a day after it was reported that Kiara Advani will also be setting the Women’s Premiere League opening ceremony stage on fire with his sizzling and rocking performance. Besides Kiara and Kriti, AP Dhillon will also perform at the mega show.

Advertisement

The opening ceremony of the Women’s Premiere League will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on the evening of Saturday, March 4. The tournament is women’s cricket’s equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is among the biggest women’s sporting leagues in the world.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was recently seen in Shehzada along with Kartik Aaryan. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Shehzada is the official Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, the Rohit Dhawan directorial is struggling to make its mark at the box office. The film has so far collected a little over Rs 30 crore.

Next, Kriti will be seen in ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas. She also has ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff in her pipeline. It is slated to release this year in October in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. Apart from these, Kriti will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film with Shahid Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here