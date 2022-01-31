‘Not Just Mere Glamour Quotient’: Priyamani Praises Tollywood Actresses, Gives Shout Out to Samantha, Nayanthara

It is no doubt that actresses from the South Indian film industry have proved they are more than just the sidekick of the hero. From Priyamani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Nayanthara, they have given a voice to the female characters. Over the years, South Indian cinema has emerged on a pan India and international level.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, National Film Award-winning actress Priyamani said that things have certainly changed for good. The 37-year-old actress noted, “Gone are the days when the heroine was just a glamour quotient, and by glamour quotient, I don't mean by only wearing short clothes. I mean like not just being a romantic lead opposite the big hero and that is also there but I think somewhere down the line the character roles have changed wherein the heroine is also given importance in the movie.” Priyamani believes that actresses are not just the pretty face anymore and there are good roles for them to do in the films as well.

Priyamani, who has also worked in Bollywood movies like Raavan and will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, said that times have changed and people are also accepting that actresses are not just for mere glamour quotient who are required to be romanced in exotic locations. “They have more than it to contribute to the cinema. Now the whole scenario has changed where a lot of us are getting equal importance,” said Priyamani.

Pointing out the change in Tollywood in regards to the actresses' work, Priyamani said that many artists have taken over the world. The actress told the entertainment news website that there are so many actress-oriented projects where the actress is the “hero” and she is the one who carries the entire film on her shoulders. “For example, how Samantha did 'Oh Baby' or Nayanthara who is doing pretty well. She is dabbling in both a normal commercial cinema where she is paired opposite Rajinikanth sir or paired opposite Vijay and on the other side she is doing movies like Netrikarann, Maya and such wonderful projects,” said Priyamani.

