Not Kiron Rao But Aamir Khan Keeps His Pillow Close As He Heads For Vacay With Son Azad

Aamir Khan and Kiron Rao jetted off for a vacation a few days after Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan. The former couple and their son Azad at the airport on Thursday afternoon. Aamir, who has restricted his public appearances since the underwhelming response of Laal Singh Chaddha, was seen sporting an all-black outfit with his white beard and hair stealing the show.

On the other hand, Kiron was seen wearing a white tee, a pair of black pants, and a jacket. Meanwhile, Azad was seen wearing pants with a white tee. However, in all this, social media users couldn’t help but notice the big pink pillow in his arms.

Several social media users took to the comments section of a paparazzi and asked him about the pillow. “Why is he carrying a pillow," a comment read. “He is going to a fight ‘pillow fight’ he need to be prepared all time," another joked.

Aamir Khan recently announced that he is taking a break from acting. During a recent media interaction, he shared that he wants to take a break from acting for a while to be with his mom and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted the actor as saying.

This is the first time Aamir Khan is taking a break from acting in his more than three-decade-long career. He continued, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

