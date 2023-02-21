If you happen to be a 90s kid, you must remember the 1991 Bollywood film Saajan. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the Lawrence D’Souza directorial went on to become a blockbuster, running successfully in the theatres back then. From the star-studded cast, who delivered noteworthy performances, to the feel-good songs, the romantic drama struck a chord with the audiences in no time. Madhuri Dixit received plaudits for her character Pooja, taking her to instant fame. However, are you aware that not Madhuri, but actress Ayesha Jhulka was the first choice for Sajaan? Here’s what happened.

Ayesha Jhulka was a popular Bollywood actress in the 90s, starring in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, and Himmatwala among others. According to an IMDb report, Ayesha was signed in for the character of Pooja in the film. She even showed up at the shooting location on time.

However, as fate had it, she was down with a high fever. Over time, her health deteriorated and she was unable to resume work. Owing to her ill health, later, Madhuri Dixit was roped in to play the female lead. Additionally, Aamir Khan was also signed in for Sajaan to play the role of Sagar aka Sanjay Dutt. IMDb reports although Aamir appreciated the script, Sagar’s character failed to resonate with him, compelling him to opt out of the film.

Ayesha Jhulka was last seen in the 2018 film Genius, post which she completely disappeared from the public gaze. Presently, she is acting in the Amazon Prime web series Hush Hush, alongside Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami.

Earlier, on the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13, where she appeared as a guest, Madhuri recalled shooting for the song Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain from Saajan. As per ETimes, she revealed that to create a visually appealing scene in the love track, dry ice was kept on the piano keys. Later, the Maja Ma actress further shared her experience of performing the hook step of the song Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari from the film.

According to Hindustan Times, when dance choreographer Chinni Prakash, showed Madhuri the dance step, her first reaction was, “Yeh kya movement huya? Yeh kaunsa shayar hai? Yeh kaisa shayar hota hai (What is this movement? Who is this poet? What kind of a poet is he)?"

Saajan is a fraught love triangle, revolving around two brothers Sagar and Akash, who fall in love with the same woman, aka Pooja.

