'Not Mild at All': Actor Vishnu Vishal After Recovering From Omicron

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, on Tuesday shared his experience of recovering from the infection.

Sharing a note with fans on Twitter, Vishal stated that he was infected with Omicron, the latest and fast-spreading variant of Covid-19. Explaining his 10-day recovery, Vishnu added that the infection was not mild, and he still feels tired, despite successfully recovering and testing negative for the disease.

“Finally out of covid… Mine was #OMICRON (took a gene test). It was not mild at all. Had a really tuff 10 days. Lots of tiredness still… Hope to get back on track real soon… Thank you for all the love… Looking forward to sharing lots of work developments with everyone.. :)," the Tweet read.

Hoping for a speedy recovery and getting back to work soon, the actor also thanked his well-wishers for all their love. Vishal Vishnu ended the note, saying that he is looking forward to soon updating the fans with his upcoming work-related stuff.

Speaking of his work, it has been reported that Vishal Vishnu will be collaborating with Ravi Teja for a new project. Meanwhile, an official announcement on the untitled project is awaited. In Tamil, the actor has two projects lined up. He will be seen in FIR and a mystery thriller Mohandas.

The Tamil film Mohandas is helmed by Murali Karthick of Kalavu fame and stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead role. Popular Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran will also be seen in a pivotal role. The makers of Mohandas have completed the shoot and have entered the post-production phase.

