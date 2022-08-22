Not Mouni Roy But This Actress Could Be The Villain in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Much anticipated film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set for its release on September 9. The audience is eager to see the characters and especially villain Mouni Roy, say reports. However, in recently leaked reports it is being said that not Mouni, but Alia Bhatt could be the antagonist. This can come as a shock for many fans who were waiting to see Ranbir and Alia’s pairing on screen.

Reports have emerged that Alia’s character Isha will be shown faking her love for Shiva (Ranbir’s character). The reason for this could be her objective of occupying powerful weapons in possession of Shiva. These reports are not confirmed yet so nothing can be said with certainty. There are also reports that Isha and Mouni’s character Junoon will be sisters.

Advertisement

It is said that Deepika Padukone will also play an important cameo titled Jal-Astra in this film. Deepika’s powers will be related to water that’s why this name is given. Apart from Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan could also be having a special cameo in Brahmastra. His character will be named Vanar Astra. However, there is no official confirmation regarding these reports.

Reports related to other characters have also been revealed. Amitabh Bachchan is playing the role of Ranbir’s guru in this project. Reportedly, his role will have negative shades. Reports state that Guru may be having hidden agendas and motives.

Apart from these artists, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is also a part of this film. There are no reports about his character’s description.

Besides these interesting details audience is also excited about Brahmastra due to its pan-India release. Brahmastra will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Dharma Productions, Double Negative and Fox STAR Studios have produced this venture. Brahmastra narrates the story of Shiva, who is on his journey of finding love and self-discovery. His journey is going to be thwarted by a lot of dangerous powers. Ayan Mukerji directed this film.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here