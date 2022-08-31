'... Not My Audition For Indian Idol': Uorfi Javed Sings, Welcomes Lord Ganesha

Television actress Uorfi Javed, who has been reigning under the spotlight for her sartorial fashion choices, has always been unafraid to speak her mind. Uorfi’s unusual dressing style has time and again grabbed the attention of netizens and even earned her praise from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

An active user of social media, Uorfi often shares pictures of her bizarre outfits made from strange items, blowing away the minds of fans. Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress was seen in a different avatar as she honed her singing skills, welcoming the arrival of Lord Ganesha.

Uorfi dropped a devotional video on the photo-sharing application where she could be seen matching the lyrics of the song Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi, sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya!! Also, this is not my audition for Indian idol, kiski bhi judge banna hai wo court jaye! I can’t sing and I know it," captioned Uorfi.

The video reveals the actress dressed in a floral printed Kurti with a transparent pink dupatta singing the devotional song quite confidently. The Bepannah actress looked elegant in ethnic wear as she accessorised her look with a pair of long pink-hued earrings and a shade of glossy maroon lipstick.

Urfi seemed to master the art of singing as she sang the Shree Ganeshay Deemani song in perfect sync with the track playing in the background. She swayed and gestured with her hands, taking pauses at the right time, without missing a single beat.

No sooner than Uorfi shared the video on her Instagram feed, fans were quick to appreciate her in the comments. While one Instagram user lauded her singing and wrote, “Woww", another commented, “That’s why we all love Urfi… she is a pure heart girl."

Not only fans but popular television stars were also smitten by Uorfi’s first singing attempt. While Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Ruma Sharma wrote, “Arey waahh so beautiful," model Naaz Joshi commented, “Wow..!!!! I am so proud of you… Keep shining…"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi was last seen in the music video Befikra. She previously worked in many notable serials like Bepannaah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and Meri Durga.

