Not Netizens But Karan Johar's Biggest Trolls Are His Kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar might be one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood right now, but he has shared his fair share of trolling and criticism. The director-producer often gets trolled on social media for various things. However, it seems that KJo’s biggest critics are not netizens but his own children Yash and Roohi. Karan is a proud parent to his twins who he welcomed through surrogacy.

During an interaction with Hello! India, Karan said, “In all honesty, they haven’t caught on to the fashion bandwagon because they are always laughing at what I wear! Once, when I was about to step out, they said, ‘Dada, you’re looking like a clown!’" He continued, “But I was like, ‘How can you speak that way with your Dada?’ And at one point, they said, ‘Dada, you look very boring.’ So I realised I have my own in-house trolls! I don’t need them on social media! Just like my mom, they ground me. The three combined are my reality check, right at home."

Karan often shares videos of his twins trolling him on social media. Last week, he shared a hilarious video of his kids. Karan asked Roohi, “How are you?" to which the little one said, “I am exhausted!" While poking fun at Roohi, he pans the camera over to Yash, who could be seen lying down on the sofa donning big sunglasses. When asked, “And what about you?" Yash replied hilariously by calling himself, “Badshah". Karan captioned the video, “We have a rapper in the house". And tagged rapper Badshah.

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for his upcoming release Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. This will mark his comeback to film direction after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

