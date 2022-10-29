'Not Qualified to Speak...': Ashwin Kumar at Sembi Audio Launch

Tamil actor Ashwin Kumar is gearing up for his next film titled Sembi. The project is directed by Prabhu Solomon and will soon hit the theatres. Team Sembi organised an audio launch in Chennai and invited Kovai Sarala, Ashwin, R. Ravindran, G Dhananjayan, TG Thyagarajan, and Vasantha Balan. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan was the chief guest at the function. Ashwin shared the pictures of the event on his social media account.

At the event, Ashwin Kumar was asked to share his thoughts on Sembi. Ashwin said, “Working in a movie itself is a blessing, and to get the first movie opportunity from Ravi sir and produce another movie for me is beyond that. When it is Prabhu Solomon, there is no second thought." Enai Noki Paayum Thota star instantly agreed to be a part of Sembi because of its learnings. He further said that it’s a moment of pride for him to stand next to Kamal Haasan and considers himself not qualified to speak on this platform. The actor also requested everyone to support Sembi.

Kamal Haasan congratulated the team and wished them success at the box office. The Vikram star shared his experience of the cine world and said, “Everyone is addressing Kovai Sarala as Sister and Mother, but I am unsure how to call her. I have known her since childhood. She has delivered a fabulous performance in this movie, and the 8-yr old baby has also acted so well."

Kamal Haasan appreciated Ashwin for his acting as a performer. During the audio launch, Kamal praised the show and the thoughts of Prabhu Solomon. The Indian 2-star wished the entire team a grand success.

