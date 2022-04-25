Not Ram Charan or Chiranjeevi, But Somebody Else Is The Boss of Their Family, RRR Actor Reveals

Ram Charan will be soon sharing the screen with his father Chiranjeevi in the Telugu film Acharya. Days ahead of the film, the megastar attended an event where he was asked who he fears more in general – his father or his wife. To this, the RRR actor gave a witty reply. While he said that he doesn’t really know if he is scared of his wife Upasana, Ram Charan also revealed who is the real boss of their family.

Ram Charan talked about how his mother is the real boss of his family and said, “I’ve seen my dad being very careful around my mom. She’s the boss of the family, she’s the boss to me, my dad and even my uncle (Pawan Kalyan). I have also learned from my dad to be careful around Upasana, just like how he’s around my mom."

Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi who was also present at the event joked, “If you’ve learnt it from me, you’ll be happy."

In an earlier interview with Variety, Ram also opened up about working with his father. He was asked if he felt intimidated. “I would say acting with a man who’s really done 40 years in this field and 150 films plus, that is intimidating me more than acting with my father," Ram said. He called it a beautiful and a learning experience.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan’s film Acharya will hit screens on April 29. It was earlier supposed to hit theatres in May 2021 but was then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the movie, Ram Charan will be making an extended guest appearance whereas his father is the male lead. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in key roles. Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.

