Not Rishab Shetty, But This Actor Is The Mastermind Behind Kantara’s Title

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become a raging success across India. After becoming the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb, the supernatural action thriller has now achieved yet another milestone with its impressive run in cinema halls. The small-budget Kannada film recently crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

The plot of this Rishab Shetty directorial, which plays out in three different timelines, deals with the human versus nature conflict. Kantara’s plot is adroitly complemented by its title, which means mysterious forest in Sanksrit. Although Rishab Shetty is the brains behind the critically acclaimed film, the masterminds behind its title, genre and tagline are actors Raj B Shetty and Rakshit Shetty.

In an interview with Film Companion South, Rishab revealed, “At first, when I came up with a story, it was hard for me to come up with a perfect name. There were these two people I discussed the situation with. And when I did, one gives the name and the genre ‘Kantara’ (A tale of the woods), and the other one comes up with a totally different saga or epic. So, the first one is Raj B Shetty and the second one is Rakshit Shetty."

While Raj came up with the title of the film, Kantara’s tagline, Dhanta Kathe, which means a legend, was finalised by Rakshit Shetty. Rishab also told Film Companion that the film was made with “50% Raj’s idea and 50% Rakshit ‘s idea." He shared, “When I narrated my story to them. They both had different perspectives. Raj made my story look like it was a complete story narrated in the jungles or wildernesses."

“Meanwhile, Rakshit made it more like a Saga or a fictional tale. After a useful agreement and disagreement, the story was made with 50% Raj’s idea and 50% Rakshit ‘s idea. It was just a beautiful thing that had happened between us," concluded Rishab.

Alongside Rishab Shetty, Kantara also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda, among others, in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by KGF film franchise producer Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films. It has been shot in the coastal town of Kundapur, located in Karnataka.

