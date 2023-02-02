Yash Raj Film’s spy universe includes some of the greatest Bollywood actioners including Salman Khan’s Tiger film franchise, Hrithik Roshan’s War, and now Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan became one of the exciting highlights of the film, now fans are estimating their own theories about the spy universe. One that has caught the attention of makers is if there’s any possibility that Katrina Kaif’s Zoya and Deepika Padukone’s Rubai can come together for a power-packed crossover.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan shared his candid opinion on the matter. Talking from a creative perspective, Raghavan shared that the franchise has got multiple ‘deadly, kickass’ characters and the crossover shouldn’t be limited to only two of them. Besides Kaif and Padukone’s crossover, the Pathaan writer has come across many online theories about wanting to know the origin of certain characters. “Somebody wanted Dimple’s backstory," he said while expressing his amazement.

Advertisement

“One thing that we really attempted here was to try and make sure that you enjoy all the characters," he added. The writer also claimed that the spy universe isn’t male-driven, viewers can see a lot of things happening but if one wants to gauge the actual vision of the project. The map is inside Aditya Chopra’s head, he confirmed. “He’s the one who knows exactly where the spy universe is going and he has a lot of ideas. Some I am developing, some I am involved in, and some other friends of mine are involved. So there’s a lot of stuff happening," the writer explained.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has emerged as one of the fastest Hindi movies to enter the Rs 500 crore club worldwide within merely a week of its premiere. The plot outlines the action-packed journey of King Khan’s Pathaan and Deepika Padukone’s Rubai to take down the head of a lethal military organization Outfit X, which has India as its next target.

Advertisement

What’s after Pathaan, you ask? The spy universe will feature the continuation of Salman Khan’s Tiger and Katrina Kaif’s Zoya’s cross-border love story in Tiger 3. While, Emraan Hashmi is the new addition to the Tiger Franchise, the third installment might release in the month of November this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here