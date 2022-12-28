Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu But This Actress Likely To Play Female Lead In Ye Maaya Chesave 2

Ye Maaya Chesave, starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, emerged as the biggest hit in 2010. The love story of people belonging to different religions was no less than a cinematic masterpiece for movie buffs, who were every bit excited when there were reports that director Gautham Vasudev Menon was working on the script of Ye Maaya Chesave’s sequel. Many of them wanted to know whether Chaitanya and Samantha would team up again for a second instalment after their divorce. Looks like that is not going to happen, as makers have decided to rope in Rashmika Mandanna to replace Samantha.

If the unconfirmed reports are to be believed, they have come as a disappointment to Samantha fans. They are surely going to miss the most adored pair on screen, Chaitanya and Samantha. However, it will surely be good news for Rashmika’s fans, who were waiting for her pairing with Chaitanya. This is not the first time speculations of Chaitanya and Rashmika working together have surfaced on the Internet.

Viewers remember how Chaitanya and Rashmika were earlier slated to be seen essaying titular characters in the movie Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu. Later, there were reports that Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu was shelved as Rashmika was demanding more remuneration and producer Dil Raju was not willing to pay it. Besides that, Chaitanya was demanding some changes in the second half. Due to these reasons, Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu could not proceed further.

Apart from Rashmika, names of other actresses have also cropped up Ye Maaya Chesave’s sequel. Reports were doing the rounds of the Internet that actress Anushka Shetty will play the leading lady in the 2nd instalment.

However, later it was clarified that Anushka would be seen enacting the female lead in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2. For those who don’t know, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is the Tamil version of Ye Maaya Chesave.

