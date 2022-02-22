Not Shah Rukh Khan but Salman Khan Was the First Person From Bollywood to Offer Deepika Padukone a Film, She Reveals

Deepika Padukone is basking in the glory of her performance in Gehraiyaan at present. Although the movie itself has received a mixed response, her performance has been widely lauded. Deepika has been stealing hearts for 15 years ever since she made her film debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2007’s Om Shanti Om. However, what many do not know is that Om Shanti Om would not have been her first film had she not turned down an earlier offer by none other than Salman Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika spoke about Salman being the first person from Bollywood to offer her a film, while she was a model. However, back then, acting was not on her mind as she was content being a model and hence, she rejected it.

Not disclosing the name of the film she was offered, she went on to say, “We have always had a wonderful relationship, and I'll be eternally grateful to him for being one of the first people to offer me a role in a film. It was just unfortunate that I was not prepared. I had only recently begun modelling when someone I'd worked with suggested or noticed my work and recommended me to Salman.” She said that just two years after her not taking up the offer, Om Shanti Om happened.

Salman and Deepika have never worked together in any film. Although Salman is reported to make a cameo as Tiger in the SRK and Deepika-starrer Pathan, it is unknown whether they will share screen space together. However, she is often seen making appearances in Salman’s show Bigg Boss to promote her films.

Deepika Padukone has an array of line-ups including her next with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and a Hollywood film.

