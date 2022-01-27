'Not Suprised Raksha Holla Confirms Her Exit From Anbe Sivam

The family drama, which airs on Zee Tamil, revolves around a married couple Nalla Sivam and Anbu Selvi who have witnessed failed marriages but are now compelled to live with each other for their children.

The show was first aired in September last year and actress Raksha Holla had been playing the lead role of Anbu Selvi in it. However, Raksha recently shared the disheartening news that she has been removed by the makers of the show.

According to an Instagram handle Tamil serial express that posts updates on Tamil televisions and serials, Raksha Holla shared the note on her Instagram stories. “Now that everyone knows I am out of Anbe Sivam, I confirm that yes I am out of it and the team didn’t even bother to inform me till date," Raksha wrote. Expressing her disapproval over the action, Raksha further claimed that this is the way the team of the show works. “I am really not surprised," she added.

Concluding her note, Raksha then thanked her fans for showering her with much love and support and said that she was “feeling blessed." After posting the note, Raksha even made her Instagram account private.

The small-screen actress had made her comeback to the Tamil TV industry with Anbe Sivam after a 17 months hiatus. Before that, she appeared in another series Balli Bande which ended abruptly as the pandemic induced lockdown was imposed in the first wave. Whereas, in the same month, her show Naam Iruvvar also had to be closed.

In Anbe Sivam, Raksha had gracefully played the role of a divorced woman with two children. Reportedly, the actress was quite demoralised when she heard that she had been removed from the show but is now hopeful to work on other projects.

