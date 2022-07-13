Not Sushmita Sen But Kajol Was Ram Madhvani's First Choice For Aarya? Here's What We Know

When Sushmita Sen made her comeback with Ram Madhvani’s web series Aarya, she won everyone’s heart and impressed all. While the first season of the show was also nominated for best drama series at the International Emmy Awards, Aarya 2 was released in December 2020 and again gained positive reviews from the critics. Needless to say, both seasons were a hit. However, do you know that not Sushmita Sen, but Kajol was initially approached for Aarya by the director Ram Madhvani?

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed that she was offered Sushmita Sen’s Aarya. “I was (approached)," she said on being asked if she could have made her OTT debut with Aarya. She also admitted that she has watched the show and added, “I did and I liked the script very much. But it didn’t work out for me personally at that time." However, when the actress was asked if she could not accept the project due to the date issue, Kajol said, “There were other reasons for it."

Advertisement

Kajol also revealed that she will be soon making her OTT debut but refused to share any details about the same. However, she also explained how there is a lot of pressure working on the big screen in comparison to OTT. “OTT gives you a platform to be a little freer. I think jab aap picture karte ho screen ke liye toh itni saari pabandiyan hoti hain, itni saari cheezein hoti hain jo aap nahi kar sakte screen pe. Writing mein change karna padta hain. You cannot do this, say this and such. That in itself has a lot of restrictions on it. And then you worry about morcha lagega, political pressure, kuch aur hoga," she said.

Advertisement

Talking about Aarya, Director Ram Madhvani recently announced that season three of the show is now in development. “Aarya Season 3 in Development Creator @madhvaniram, @sushmitasen47, @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement," he had written along with the announcement video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.