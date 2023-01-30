Director Gokul’s film Corona Kumar, a spin-off to the movie Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, has been stuck for an extremely long period now. Initially, there were reports that Vijay Sethupathi will play the pivotal role of Sumaar Moonji Kumar but soon movie buffs got to know that there was no truth to these reports. After Vijay Sethupathi, there were reports that he has been replaced by Silambarasan TR but they also turned out to be false. Finally, Pradeep Ranganathan’s name has also been contemplated by the production house. Still, as stated in reports, no lead actor has been finalised yet for Corona Kumar backed by Vels Film International.

Not too long ago, it was reported that the Corona Kumar had been shelved for unknown reasons and director Gokul is focussing on his next project Singapore Saloon starring RJ Balaji. Balaji will share screen space with actress Shivani Rajashekar in Singapore Saloon. Now with fresh reports regarding Pradeep’s inclusion in Corona Kumar, it seems that the film was never shelved and the pre-production work was going on.

Pradeep also remained in the spotlight after he bagged an award for best debut actor in Hyderabad. And guess what, this award was bestowed on him by none other than the megastar Chiranjeevi. The post elicited compliments from Pradeep’s colleagues and fans who were delighted with this milestone in his life. Actress Samyuktha Hegde commented, “Wohoooooooo." A fan commented, “Never heard about giving debut director award to dubbed movies here. If they introduced such an award it’s you only you deserve it for entertaining us by making us feel everything relatable." Others wished for more such awards in Pradeep’s career.

Fans are overjoyed with this moment and feel that only Pradeep should headline Corona Kumar.

