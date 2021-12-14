Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, These 2 Cricketers are Akshay Kumar's Favourite

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has disclosed the names of his favourite cricketers in a recent interview. Khiladi Kumar has surprised everyone by not taking the name of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. He has taken the names of two emerging players from the Indian team. Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi was released on November 5 and has created new records at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial is still holding the big screens in various cities.

Speaking to AajTak, Akshay Kumar named his favourite Indian cricketers from the current team. He said, “Currently, my favourite cricketers are KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan." Kumar’s answer has amazed everyone as most of the celebrities are either seen taking the name of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

KL Rahul is all set to travel to South Africa for a three-match Test series. Shikhar Dhawan was expected to get a call from the selectors for the ODI series soon. However, given his recent performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, chances are he might have to wait for a little longer.

Apart from that, youngsters such as Rituraj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer have continuously impressed everyone with their performance. KL Rahul has also strengthened his grip with Rohit Sharma as an opener. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rituraj Gaikwad are in contention for that third opener spot.

Recently, Team India’s newly appointed ODI captain Rohit Sharma was seen praising Virat Kohli’s contribution as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma said that Virat Kohli led the team from the front for five years and he thoroughly enjoyed every moment he played under the captaincy of this star batsman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.