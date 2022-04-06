Not Yuva Ranadheera Kanteer, Yuva Rajkumar to Make his Debut With This film

Production house Hombale films and late actor Puneeth Rajkumar shared a profound connection. In fact, Puneeth’s Ninnindale, Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa were also bankrolled by Hombale Films.

And now the production house has decided to take the legacy forward by signing three films with Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew Yuva Rajkumar.

Yuva’s film Yuva Ranadheera Kanteer was all set for its release on April 14 this year. The historical film was to be helmed by debutant director Puneeth Rudranag but was cancelled due to reasons unknown. The cancellation of this film has not dampened Yuva’s spirits. He has left everyone awestruck by signing this three-film deal with production house Hombale Films.

Yuva’s first film will be a yet-to-be-titled Puneeth Rajkumar film directed by Santosh Ananddram. Now, unfortunately, as Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) is no more, Yuva will be stepping into his shoes.

Rajkumar will handle the cinematography for this project. Vijay Kiragandur is associated with the production of this film. The shooting for this film will start after Salaar’s shoot is over. The title of this film will be launched on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday. There’s no information related to the two other films.

Yuva’s father Raghavendra Rajkumar is also a film producer and an actor.

Santosh Anandram will start working on this film after the completion of Raghavendra Stores starring Jaggesh.

Apart from Santosh Anandram’s film, Yuva will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film by Jacob Varghese. Puneeth Rajkumar was to be in this film initially. The film is currently in the pre-production stage so Yuva will be seen in this film as well.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen making his last on-screen appearance in Lucky Man, the official remake of Tamil rom-com Oh My Kadavule.

