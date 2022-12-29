Note with Sheezan Khan's name found, in Tunisha Sharma case; GoT’s Nathalie Emmanuel calls RRR 'sick movie'

A note has been recovered from the sets of Tunisha Sharma’s show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul with Sheezan Khan’s name on it, a new report has claimed. Tunisha died by suicide in the make-up room of the television show on December 24. While a suicide note has not been discovered so far, it is now claimed that a note about Sheezan has been discovered on the sets.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan controversy took a new turn on Thursday after the Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi revealed that the CBFC examination committee has directed the makers to “implement the advised changes" in the Siddharth Anand directorial including its songs. Now Pahlaj Nihalani, ex-CBFC Chairman has deemed Pathaan ‘a victim of controversy’.

Cricket and films have always been two very important and essential topics for the people of our country. So when the two meet, it is natural that the people would get all the more excited. On Thursday evening, cricket star Hardik Pandya took to social media to share a photo with KGF star Yash and netizens are going gaga over it. The photo also featured Hardik’s cricketer-brother Krunal Pandya.

Post being banned from the US Open Cup tournament, celebrity chef Salt Bae is also barred from attending the prestigious music festival Rolling Loud LA 2023, owing to his troubling antics at the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In a string of videos that went viral on social media, the steak chef was spotted awkwardly interrupting Angel Di Maria, Lisandro Martinez, and Cristian Romero as they posed with the winning trophy. Salt Bae garnered tremendous backlash, as cringy footage emerged of his trying to get the attention of Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi.

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel shared her review of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actress took to Twitter and called it a ‘sick movie.’ She soon clarified that she meant it in form of praise. Nathalie also showered praises on Alia Bhatt for her portrayal of Seetha and congratulated the team for their effort. Her review comes as RRR eyes the Oscars 2023.

