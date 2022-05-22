Noted Singer Sangeetha Sajith Passes Away at 46, Was Suffering from Kidney Ailment

Sangeetha Sajith, who had lent her voice in songs from Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies, is no more. The noted singer passed away today in Thiruvananthapuram at her sister’s residence after suffering from kidney related ailments. She was 46 years old.

Sangeetha, who has sung the theme song of Prithviraj starrer Kuruthi recently, had been undergoing treatment for kidney related ailments at her sister’s place. However, on Sunday morning, she lost the battle of her life.

Sangeetha’s funeral will take place at the Shanthikavadam public crematorium in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening.

Sangeetha had sung over 200 songs in films from the south industries. She had been a part of the Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu film industries. Her Tamil song, Thanneerai Kathalikkum from Mr. Romeo, which was composed by AR Rahman was well received. Her other recent popular songs include Thalam Poyi Thappum Poyi from Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Alare Govinda from Kakkakuyil. Odathandil Thalam Kottum from the movie Pazzhassi Raja and ‘Dhum Dhum Dooreyetho from Rakkilipattu were also huge hits.

Sangeetha had sung ‘Jnanapazhathe Pizhinth’ in front of the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the Tamil Nadu Government Film Awards ceremony. According to a report in The New Indian Express, she was so impressed that she presented a gold necklace of 10 sovereigns to her.

This was such a great life that we lost too soon. We pray that her family gets the strength to deal with this irreplaceable loss. May her soul rest in peace.

