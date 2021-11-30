Noted Telugu Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Dies Aged 66, Celebrities Mourn

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry died of lung cancer-related complications on Tuesday. He was 66. On November 24, the lyricist was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to the ICU of KIMS Hospital in Telangana’s Secunderabad. A team of expert doctors treated him in the ICU but he breathed his last on Tuesday evening. The sudden demise of Sastry sent a shockwave across the country but especially in the South film industry.

In a statement on Tuesday, the hospital said noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away this afternoon at 4.07 PM. “He died of Lung Cancer-related Complications," the hospital said.

Celebrities of the south film industry are mourning the demise of the renowned lyrics. Film director and screenwriter Dev Katta, and actors Prakash Raj, Ravi Teja and others have condoled the demise of Sastry.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry debuted as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984. It took him two years to get the fame and praise that he deserved. He came into the limelight with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna" in K Viswanath directorial Sirivennela (1986).

Sastry had penned over 3000 songs. He wrote songs for films like Swayamkrushi, Swarna Kamalam, Shrutilayalu, Gaayam, Swati Kiranam, Kshana Kshanam, Sindhooram, Nuvve Kavali, Okkadu, Varsham and Gamyam among others. He was known for his classical style of writing, rich with poetry.

In 2019, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.

