Renowned writer K Ramalakshmi’s death has struck the Telugu literary world with grief. She was the wife of famous lyricist Arudra. K Ramalakshmi passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 92. According to reports, she died due to old-age related health complications in Malakpet, Hyderabad. She was the author of novels like Avatali Gattu, Merupu Teega, Manani Gaayam, Animutyam, Pelli, and Naa Kuturu Feminist.

Tributes are pouring in for Ramalakshmi from all corners, for her rich contribution to Telugu literature.

Ramalakshmi was born on December 31, 1930, in Kotananduru, Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). She pursued her graduation in Bachelors of Arts from Madras University. During college days, she honed her literary knowledge by getting well versed in English and Telugu literature. After earning significant knowledge in the literary field, she began working as a sub-editor in Telugu Swatantra. People appreciate the fact that Ramalakshmi didn’t limit herself to writing and worked in several women’s welfare organisations as well.

Advertisement

She embarked on her journey as a writer in the 1950s, which turned out to be an illustrious one. Some of her literary works were published under the pen name “Ramalakshmi Arudra."

In 1954, Ramalakshmi tied the nuptial knot with her fellow writer and lyricist Arudra.

Besides being a towering literary figure and staunch supporter of women rights, Ramalakshmi also became quite revered for her bold and incisive opinions. Cine buffs appreciated how she minced no words while sharing her opinions about films. She did not hesitate to openly comment about the relationships and personal life of Telugu film stars.

Despite great popularity across all sections of society, Ramalakshmi received scathing criticism as well. She was criticised for sharing personal details of celebrities’ life, which was considered unethical. Still, according to her fans, these shortcomings can be neglected with the stellar body of literary work she has produced as a writer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here