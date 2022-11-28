Home » News » Movies » Nothing, Just Janhvi Kapoor Spending Quality Time With Aunt Maheshwari

Nothing, Just Janhvi Kapoor Spending Quality Time With Aunt Maheshwari

Bollywood’s diva, Janhvi Kapoor is surely ruling our hearts with her acting skills and social media standards. The actress definitely knows how to slay in each and every picture of hers, be it candid or a photo shoot.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 18:11 IST

Hyderabad, India

She was seen with her mother’s cousin and former actress Maheshwari
Recently, Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures from Amit Agrawal’s Fashion Show as she was the show’s topper. In the picture, she was seen with her mother’s cousin and former actress Maheshwari who also launched her fashion label Mahe Ayyapan.

Following the trend of “orange is the new black" Janhvi was seen in an orange shiny gown with a one-sided shoulder that gave the illusion of a saree’s pallu. While Maheshwari was seen in a basic blue denim jumpsuit, minimal yet chic.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “I think it’s time we name my alter ego, because I in rl is a very different story, any suggestions?" These pictures of the duo surfaced all over the internet soon as she shared them on Gram.

In the year 2014, Maheshwari Ayyapan, who launched her fashion label Mahe Ayyapan once shared something about the Late Bollywood actress Sridevi. She said, “It was actress Sridevi’s encouragement that motivated me to chase her fashion dreams. Sridevi has been endorsing most of my designs. She really liked them and asked me to go ahead and start my own fashion label. It was her encouragement that motivated me to take this big leap."

She added, “I’ve also designed for quite a few times. She even wore my designs for some events and advertisements as well."

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film, produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor, has received a good response.

She will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film will be released on April 7, 2023.

first published: November 28, 2022, 18:11 IST
