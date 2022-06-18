Nothing Much, Just Urmila Nimbalkar Spending Quality Time With Her Son

They say that once you have kids, everything changes, but for actress-turned-YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar nothing has changed. Urmila, who loves to keep her fans updated with her daily life routine, has shared a video featuring herself and the little one. In the video, she is seen feeding her baby.

In the caption, Urmila has talked about how a mother’s cloth turns into her baby’s towel. Be it a designer wear or a lounge outfit, all the clothes will have a patch that looks like a banana peel. Isn’t it relatable to all the new mothers out there?

Urmila went on to add that her clothes are by Haute Couture designer Athaang. FYI: Athaang is the name of her son.

Apart from the video, the caption given by Urmila has also caught everyone’s attention. The video received around 15,000 likes and it was viewed over 1.5 lakh times.

In the comment section, mothers have made a bee-line and shared their story. A person wrote, “Actually, my baby does the same."

Another said, “What a sweet baby and how adorable mothers are."

Here’s another video of Athaang shared by Urmila.

Urmila rose to fame with the dailysoap Diya Aur Baati Hum.

