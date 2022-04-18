'Nothing to Hide or Be Sly About': Rakul Preet Singh on Dating Jackky Bhagnani

It is the wedding season in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year. Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also got married on April 14. With so many celebrities taking the plunge, there is always great anticipation to predict the next grand Bollywood wedding.

Fans of Bollywood stars are always inquisitive about every aspect of their lives. When it comes to Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh, the craze is even higher, because she has a great fan following in both Tollywood and Bollywood.

Rakul has already made a name for herself in the Southern film industry. In the last few years, she has ventured into Bollywood and is getting great work. Apart from her professional life, Rakul’s personal life is also on a high.

Rakul Preet Singh is dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, she candidly spoke about her relationship with Jackky. Rakul said, “We’re both of the opinions that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought."

But Rakul also doesn’t want her relationship to be overhyped. She maintained that she didn’t want her focus to drift away from her work. “It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, and my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he," Rakul further stated.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh made their relationship official via a social media post.

Rakul will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Runaway 34. She also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra.

