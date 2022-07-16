Nothing To See Here, Just Meera Jasmine “Connect The Dots” In Her Own Graceful Way

Meera Jasmine is a diva and not many would disagree with this. She has always managed to win the hearts of her fans with her performances in films, as well as her sartorial choices. Recently, she occupied a spot on the list of trends for posting stunning pictures of herself in a polka dot dress. She looks gorgeous in a sleeveless brown polka dot dress. She kept her wavy hair open and opted for a nude make-up look.

Sharing the photos, Meera played with words for the caption and wrote: “Connect the dots your own way" along with a brown and a white heart icon. She also added the hashtags “Monday Mood" and “onwards and upwards" to her caption.

She has been getting a whole lot of love for her pictures on Instagram. Reacting to her photos, many users dropped comments like “looking gorgeous" and “looking like an angel."

Check out the photos of Meera Jasmine here:

Meera’s Instagram page is proof that she knows how to put her most fashionable foot forward on any occasion. Like this photo album, where she is seen sporting a printed off-shoulder dress. Her smile says a thousand words. Like the wildflower, be unassuming, gentle and free," the actress captioned the pictures.

In a separate post, Meera looks chic in a full sleeves parrot green-wrap-around dress. She wrote: “Glow with the flow."

On the work front, Meera has appeared primarily in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada films.

She made her acting debut in 2002 and till now, has featured in a number of movies.

