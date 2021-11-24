Nov 23 Update: Anupama Lashes Out At 'Shameless' Kavya For Cheating Shah Family

The November 23 episode of Anupama begins with Anupama, the lead actor, lashing out at and accusing Kavya of cheating the Shah family. Bapuji and Kinjal, then, try to calm down Anupama. At the same time, Leela is surprised how Kavya has used her and the family.

Anupama refers to Kavya as shameless and also calls her a thief for first stealing her husband and then her family. Anupama then remembers the day Vanraj introduced her to Kavya.

Kinjal, Samar, and Pakhi refuse to live with Kavya as they are all against the happenings in the house. Kavya tells everyone that she is not interested in staying with the members of the Shah family and won’t ask anyone to come back.

Anupama, then, seeks Vanraj’s permission to take everyone with her. Anupama feels that once all the members of the house come out, Kavya will find it easier to implement her plan.

Vanraj overhears things and apologises to his family and says that he will fix everything soon. As Samar and Pakhi get emotional, Anupama tries to convince all the family members to stay back in the house as Vanraj needs them right now and Kavya will do anything to satisfy her ego.

Here, as everyone decides to stay back and Vanraj walks inside the house, Kavya hugs him and apologises while giving Vanraj an explanation. Vanraj thinks Kavya has crossed all the limits this time, and now he will do everything that the old Vanraj used to do.

Towards the end, as Anu leaves with Anuj, Bapuji stops her and advises her to open up to Anuj and let him enter her heart. Bapuji further praises Anuj and tells Anupama that God has planned something special, Vanraj is not worthy of her and she deserves more happiness.

