Now Watch Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona in Language of Your Choice With This App

Kichcha Sudeep’s much-awaited fantasy adventure drama Vikrant Rona is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The makers of Vikrant Rona have signed an agreement with Cinedubs application. In a press conference held on Monday, the makers said that the audience can watch Vikrant Rona in five languages with this application. These languages are Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The audience needs to download the application on their smartphones. This application will only work in theatres.

After downloading, the audience needs to select a theatre, show timing and the language they want to watch it. The Cinedubs application will then download the original soundtrack provided by Vikrant Rona’s film team. It will be available in 5.1 Dolby sound on headphones.

Cinedubs is an application, which allows the audience to watch the film in the language of their choice. Sudeep explained the working of this application during a promotional event. According to the Dabangg 3 actor, there can be an instance where someone wants to see Vikrant Rona’s Kannada version. They are in Andhra Pradesh and are unable to find a suitable show. They need to download the Telugu version, open the application and sync the language of their choice. Music and songs will also be synced.

The Window Seat producer said that Vikrant Rona will be released in 3D. Jack said that they will not release this film only in Urvashi Theatres, Bangalore for 5 days. According to Jack, Urvashi Theatres doesn’t have 3D glasses available at the moment. For the time being, Vikrant Rona will be available in 2D at this theatre.

Jack is also excited about Vikrant Rona’s pre-release event happening in Hyderabad. Ambi Ning Vysaitho producer said that actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will be the guest in Vikrant Rona’s Bangalore pre-release event.

Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari. Anup has written this film with John Mahendran. Vikrant Rona boasts of an impressive star cast including Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and others.

