NT Rama Rao’s Youngest Daughter Uma Maheshwari Dies By Suicide

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and yesteryear Telugu star NT Rama Rao’s daughter Uma Maheshwari was found dead in her Hyderabad residence. The incident took place on August 1. The fourth child of the renowned actor-turned-politician died by suicide. She was 57.

Uma Maheshwari was the youngest daughter out of NTR’s eight sons and four daughters. Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of former AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, D Purandeshwari, a former union minister, and renowned actor cum politician Nandamuri Balakrishna are among her siblings. In the hugely popular Nandamuri family with immense clout in films and political spheres, Uma maintained a low profile. She was married to Dr Srinivasa Rao and has two daughters, the elder one living in the US.

Her younger daughter, Dikshita, who resides in Hyderabad, said Uma was suffering from mental health issues for quite some time.

According to her daughter, Uma Maheswari went to her room at lunch and didn’t return for a long. And, when Uma didn’t open the door, Dikshita decided to call the police.

According to reports, there were four people present in the house when the incident took place. Chandrababu Naidu’s family, including his son and former AP minister Nara Lokesh, among the family members were seen enterting Maheshwari’s home soon after the news came out.

A case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (suicide) has been filed. The cremation will take place on Wednesday, August 3.

