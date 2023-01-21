NTR 30 Director Koratala Siva Invites Whole RRR Crew To Film’s Shooting Launch Event

Director Koratala Siva, who is all set to begin shooting for Jr NTR’s next film NTR 30, has brought a smile to the faces of cine-goers. The film’s shooting had been postponed several times which had left the actor’s fans disappointed. And to make up for the fans’ disappointment, Koratala Siva reportedly invited the whole RRR team to the launch event of the NTR 30’s first shoot schedule. The news immediately started making rounds on the internet and this has brought cheers to the fans of NTR 30.

Koratala Siva earlier revealed that the shooting of NTR 30 will start in February and the release date will be announced soon too. Later, the filmmaker announced that the film, currently in the pre-production stage, will be completed quickly and fans will be able to watch it in theatres from April 5, 2024. The director even shared a poster and wished everyone a happy new year.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Jr NTR’s next movie after RRR became a huge hit. Jr NTR met Koratala Siva, for his next film, on the sets of RRR.

Koratala has huge plans for NTR 30 as Jr NTR has become a pan-India star, thanks to RRR’s global success. It is rumoured that a huge event will be held in the second week of February in Hyderabad for NTR 30 and megastar Chiranjeevi will also grace the event with his presence.

Jr NTR’s previous film RRR received a couple of international awards (Critics’ Choice Movie Award For Best Foreign Language Film and Golden Globe Award For Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu) making it famous worldwide. Jr NTR, along with Ram Charan, was seen on a podcast on Variety’s YouTube channel. Director SS Rajamouli was invited on the show Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about the film.

