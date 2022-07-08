NTR Jr To Be Part of This Much-Awaited Project But There's a Catch

The much-awaited trailer of Mallidi Vasishta directorial Bimbisara is out and the audience is eager to watch the film in theatres. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram looks every bit terrific in the trailer. Recently, there were some reports that NTR Jr will also be there in the film. According to Kalyan, Bimbisara will have four parts as part of the franchise and the RRR actor will surely be in one of the four films.

With this statement, the excitement around Bimbisara has increased. The audience is waiting with great excitement to witness Kalyan and N.T.R Jr’s collaboration on-screen. Apart from this, no other details related to this part have been revealed. It remains to be seen how Taarak becomes a part of the franchise.

Bimbisara will hit the theatres on August 5. Samyuktha Menon, Vennela Kishore and Catherine Tresa will be seen in the film. Vinni Mobstaz and Srinivasa Reddy will also act in the venture.

Going by trailer, Kalyan will be seen portraying dual roles in the film. He will showcase the role of King Bimbisara. In the other character, he will enact the role of a powerful corporate tycoon. In both the characters, he plays the most powerful in his field.

Some critics have pointed out that Bimbisara has a striking resemblance with movies directed by S.S. Rajamouli. According to critics, the story of a brave king and his reincarnation in the modern world is already told in the film Magadheera.

Magadheera narrated the story of a warrior, who dies protecting his beloved princess and the kingdom. He gets reincarnated 400 years later and again tries to win back his love. Magadheera was a box office success.

Despite the similarities, the audience are thinking that whether Bimbisara will match Magadheera’s success or not. Bimbisara’s trailer is trending currently at the 48th position now.

