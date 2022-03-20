NTR Jr Visits Delhi For the Very First Time to Promote RRR

NTR Jr is all set for the much-anticipated release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. In order to promote the film, NTR Jr has travelled to the national capital, Delhi, for the very first time. The film’s team kicked off RRR promotional tour in Hyderabad and is supposed to travel to several cities in India and abroad.

This is NTR Jr’s first visit to the national capital region, and his fans in Delhi seem quite excited to catch a glimpse of the ace actor. It will surely be a treat for the eyes and ears to hear the cheers and enthusiasm for his welcome in Delhi.

Fans have already witnessed a glimpse of NTR Jr’s chemistry with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan after seeing their dance moves in the songs released recently. Fans have taken to social media to applaud the star and his energetic dance moves and electrifying screen presence.

With RRR’s release just around the corner, the makers of the magnum opus have planned a multi-city tour for promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country. From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.

Several fans across the world are eagerly waiting to spectate the craftsmanship of the talented star on screen in his latest project. The fans in the US showed their support for the star by tying a quote of NTR Jr from RRR to an aircraft. Such love can also be seen in Canada, where fans arranged their cars to spell out the star’s name. RRR has fans waiting not only in India but around the world to watch the movie on 25th March 2022.

