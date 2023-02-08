South star Jr NTR has achieved global acclaim of late, after the record-breaking success of his film RRR. The actor has returned to work with director Koratala Siva’s upcoming cinematic venture, temporarily titled NTR30. Fans are waiting with bated breath to learn about the latest updates of this Jr NTR-starrer. An interesting piece of information about the much-anticipated film has currently taken the Internet by storm. According to certain social media pages, NTR30 is reported to have a ‘fictional island’ and ‘port’ setup to portray a semi-periodic background.

The update was dropped on Twitter by Aakashvaani on February 7, taking Jr NTR fans into a frenzied excitement. The dark and grainy vintage poster captured the RRR star standing on a rocky terrain, overlooking the sea, his back turned away. The grim poster gets, even more, intensified with the overcast sky and Jr NTR, holding an axe in one hand and a dagger in the other.

Below the picture, there is a short write-up with particular insights about the film. “NTR 30 is said to have a fictional island and port backdrop with a semi-period set-up. The majority of the shoot will happen in a set in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Goa. Also, the film is expected to have heavy VFX," reads the post.

Earlier, while attending the pre-release ceremony of actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Amigos as the chief guest, Jr NTR urged fans not to demand film updates now and then, as it puts the producers and directors under pressure. During the event, he announced that NTR30 will go on floors on March 20, while the film will premiere on the silver screens on April 5, 2024.

The Telugu action-drama will be released in nine languages, including Chinese and Japanese. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor might also be roped in as the film’s female lead, although no official confirmation has been made as of yet.

Jr NTR has also joined hands with ace filmmaker Prasanth Neel for an upcoming project. Reports claim that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be seen as the lead. But official confirmation is awaited regarding the same.

