Nucleya Talks About 'Artificial Inflation in Numbers' in Music Industry: 'On Ground, Translation Doesn't Happen...' | Exclusive

Udyan Sagar aka Nucleya rocked the country’s capital with his electrifying performance during the NH7 Weekender. A renowned name in electronic music, Nucleya is a winner of many music awards, he was also among one of the judges in MTV Hustle alongside Raftaar and Raja Kumari. In a conversation with News18.com, Nucleya spoke about how there is a “serious artificial inflation" in numbers in the music industry. He also dished his thoughts on remixes and plagiarism in the industry.

As there is a lot of struggle and hard work that goes into the making of a music sensation, there are a lot many budding musical artists who are awaiting their moment of fame. We asked Nucleya how is it for the noobs to join the music industry. The 42-year-old music composer shared, “Earlier, the business of the music industry used to run through record labels. So, you have to go to record labels and they have their terms and conditions. Then if they get ready to create music with you, the pre-condition is that you are talented and your music is really good, which of course they will decide. Now, that is not the case, because there is the internet. Meaning if you sing well, you upload a reel, people will be able to it and if you are good, you get the views, and if you get the views, things are working in your favor. “

Talking about the artificial inflation in numbers, he added, “However, there is serious artificial inflation in the numbers, as we come to know that a song is there and it has 500 million views, and on ground, the translation doesn’t happen for an artist like that. You have 500 million views, but how many people are coming and buying your tickets, that transmission is not there. If you see, there is XYZ artist has lots of views, and you will feel like an artist is successful. But it is just the front."

The issue of copying, remixing, and plagiarism of songs has been talked about many times when it comes to speaking about the music industry. Asked Nucleya his thought on it. He responded saying, “In Hip-Hop music, we take several chunks of music pieces and collect them together to compose a song, which is very creative. Or you take a full bit of music, and put drums on it. That is not creativity."

“Music was being copied earlier too, and the internet didn’t exist at the time, so we couldn’t guess if a song or a tune is copied. You can see so many songs from the ’80s and the ’90s on Youtube. Just have to search old Hindi songs copied from Hollywood, and you will get hundreds and hundreds of them. Everybody has done it and it has been there. Nothing new in it," added the music sensation

On being asked about the current music trends, the music composer responded saying he doesn’t follow the new music so much. “I am not following the new music so much, so I don’t know that much actually. I will tell you how much I know…In the film industry, the original music is s a bit less, and remixes have become more. The musicians have no fault in this. I think this should get fixed. Moreover, EDM is less these days, independent music is being created more which is very good," he opined.

The music sensation has created tracks for movies like Kapoor and Sons, Mukkabaaz, and Choked. We asked him what is the difference between creating songs for a movie or an album. “There must be a difference, I feel so. The music that I created for Kapoor and Sons, it was an existing song that I’d made with Benny Dayal in Tamil, and then we changed it into a Hindi song. So, Karan Johar liked it so we made it into a Hindi song. It was not that the song was made for the movie. Karan chose an existing song."

He shared that the song which he created for Mukabaaz was made for Anurag (Kashyap), and he gives full “creative liberty" to the music composer to do his work. “Anurag, the way he works is – that he will let you be. You can make your song according to your own preference, and he gives full creative liberty. So that was a very easy job for me, very creatively satisfying also. I don’t think I have done more songs in the film industry and I don’t think I’m well experienced enough to do it also. When I do my work, creative horses run wildly but when someone will stop them, then I won’t be able to work. In the film industry, it doesn’t happen that they stop you, but they want you to work within a boundary. For example, they say the subject shouldn’t be changed. So, I don’t have much interest in creating music for movies."

